What was one of the UK's oldest family-run department stores could be split into smaller retail units following its closure earlier this year.

Eve & Ranshaw had been in business in the Lincolnshire market town of Louth since 1781, but in January its owner said it was "no longer viable".

Marcus Sandwith has now applied to East Lindsey District Council to make a series of internal changes to the Grade II-listed building.

He said the building "requires alterations to accommodate potential new tenants".