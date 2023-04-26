Former department store to be split into smaller units
At a glance
Eve & Ranshaw in Louth closed its doors for the final time in March after trading since 1781
The building's owner has applied to make a series of internal changes to the Grade II-listed site
Marcus Sandwith has proposed dividing the former department store into separate retail units
It is claimed the proposed alterations would preserve the character and appearance of the building
- Published
What was one of the UK's oldest family-run department stores could be split into smaller retail units following its closure earlier this year.
Eve & Ranshaw had been in business in the Lincolnshire market town of Louth since 1781, but in January its owner said it was "no longer viable".
Marcus Sandwith has now applied to East Lindsey District Council to make a series of internal changes to the Grade II-listed building.
He said the building "requires alterations to accommodate potential new tenants".
The department store had originally been due to close in March, but an influx of shoppers meant stocks had been depleted quicker than expected, meaning its closure was moved forward a month.
At the time, Mr Sandwith said "challenging times", including the pandemic and the cost of living crisis, meant the store was "no longer viable".
"We have given it a really good go. It is sad we have come to this stage," he added.
In his application to the council to make changes to the site, he said: "The proposed alterations will provide four tenancies and contribute to the local economy while preserving the character and appearance of the building.
"The alterations will not affect the existing access points to the site and will include fire escape upgrades and a bin store and back-of-house access."
Hospitality firm Loungers announced last month it was planning to open a cafe bar in one of the units from early October.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.