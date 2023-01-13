A 32-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of a man who was found with serious injuries at a property.

Police were called to Biscot Road, Luton, on Wednesday. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he died.

His next of kin have been informed, Bedfordshire Police said.

Cameron Leckey, also of Biscot Road, has been charged with murder and has been remanded in custody at Luton Magistrates' Court.