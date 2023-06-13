Residents urged to close windows as roof at flats burns

Police tape with a fire engine in the backgroundGetty Images

Ten fire engines were deployed to extinguish the flames at flats in Langley, near Maidstone

Residents of a Kent village have been urged to close their windows and doors due to smoke coming from a roof fire.

Ten fire engines were deployed to extinguish the flames at a block of flats in Eden Road in Langley, near Maidstone, on Tuesday afternoon.

A bulk water carrier, height vehicle and crew from the technical rescue unit were also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links