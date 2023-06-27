University students vote for plant-based catering
At a glance
Students at the University of Kent voted in favour of plant-based catering
More than 450 students voted in favour of the plan
Kent’s Student Union president said it was an “extremely important step in combating the climate crisis”
- Published
Students at the University of Kent have voted in favour of catering facilities switching to plant-based menus.
More than 450 students voted to lobby university-run catering facilities to introduce entirely plant-based food by 2027/28 - a move which could affect 16 outlets.
Kent’s Student Union said it was the highest turnout in the body's history.
Union president Zaid Mahmood said: “This is an extremely important step in combating the climate crisis.”
Chris Chudley, from Plant-Based Universities Kent, said: “Our campaign will maintain its presence and continue to lobby the university, and take non-violent, direct action where necessary, to ensure the student’s vote is honoured."
Mr Mahmood added: “We must tackle the climate crisis together.”
The move follows student votes calling for vegan menus at universities in London, Cambridge, Stirling and Birmingham.
