Students at the University of Kent have voted in favour of catering facilities switching to plant-based menus.

More than 450 students voted to lobby university-run catering facilities to introduce entirely plant-based food by 2027/28 - a move which could affect 16 outlets.

Kent’s Student Union said it was the highest turnout in the body's history.

Union president Zaid Mahmood said: “This is an extremely important step in combating the climate crisis.”