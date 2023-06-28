Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a man in south-west London who took himself to A&E with fatal stab injuries.

Mirko Naramcic, 31, died in hospital after being stabbed in Richmond on 17 March last year.

Leone Davies, 19, of Twickenham, and Justin Romano, 20, of Kingston, have been convicted at the Old Bailey.

They were also found guilty of two counts of wounding with intent.