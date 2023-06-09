A dog that fatally attacked a pensioner in Warwickshire has been put down, police say.

A woman in her 70s died following the attack on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth at about 15:50 BST on 2 June.

A man, 52, and a woman, 49, remain on police bail after being arrested on suspicion of owning a banned dog breed and having a dog dangerously out of control.

Police confirmed on Friday an animal had been euthanised following its seizure by the Warwickshire force.