A new Albert Pier mural, commissioned by Ports of Jersey, has been unveiled.

The idea for a mural emerged when new pontoons were installed.

The mural, called Sea Change and designed and painted by Ben Robertson, reflects its change of use since the first stone was laid in 1847.

It was used by occupying German forces in World War Two and from 1973 it hosted the island’s first roll on/roll off car ferries until Elizabeth Harbour and terminal were built.