Convicted Met officer charged with more offences

A senior Metropolitan Police officer convicted of possessing a child abuse video on her phone has been charged with five further offences.

Supt Novlett Robyn Williams, 58, who was commended for her work after the Grenfell Tower disaster, was sentenced to 200 hours of community service for possession of an indecent image in November 2019.

She has now been charged with failing to notify police of information required five times between 22 November 2019 and 11 December 2021.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) alleges Supt Williams failed to notify police of details of a credit card account, bank account, debit card, and travel outside the UK between December 11 and 19, 2021.

She is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 16 June.