The A14 has reopened westbound in Cambridgeshire after a multi-vehicle crash.

National Highways said a section of the road, between junction 31 at the M11 and junction 25 at Bar Hill, was shut at about 06:30 BST, with two lanes reopened at about 07:20.

The road has now fully reopened but some delays remain in the area.

A car that ended up on its roof has been recovered.