A14 reopens after car ends up on its roof

A car crash on the westbound section of the A14 in the Cambridge areaNational Highways

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway of the A14, by Bar Hill

The A14 has reopened westbound in Cambridgeshire after a multi-vehicle crash.

National Highways said a section of the road, between junction 31 at the M11 and junction 25 at Bar Hill, was shut at about 06:30 BST, with two lanes reopened at about 07:20.

The road has now fully reopened but some delays remain in the area.

A car that ended up on its roof has been recovered.

Traffic quickly built up in the area

There were delays for drivers using the A14

