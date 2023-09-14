A14 reopens after car ends up on its roof
The A14 has reopened westbound in Cambridgeshire after a multi-vehicle crash.
National Highways said a section of the road, between junction 31 at the M11 and junction 25 at Bar Hill, was shut at about 06:30 BST, with two lanes reopened at about 07:20.
The road has now fully reopened but some delays remain in the area.
A car that ended up on its roof has been recovered.
