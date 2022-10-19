T﻿he Western Isles' biggest music event generated £4.2m for the islands' economy, according to an economic report commissioned by its organisers.

H﻿ebCelt celebrated its 25th anniversary this summer.

It did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

O﻿rganisers said the event had more than doubled its economic impact since 2018 according the report by MKA Economics.

The festival in Stornoway, Lewis, was attended by 18,540 people - 4% more than in 2019.

M﻿ore than 20% of those attending were visiting the isles for the first time.

The report suggested visitors spent £1,104 on average over the course of their stay - an 84% increase from the £600 average spend in 2018.

T﻿his year's acts included Texas, Seasick Steve, Tide Lines, Elephant Sessions, Skipinnish, and Julie Fowlis.