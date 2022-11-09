Plans for a new country park have been approved by councillors in Warwickshire.

The 121-acre (49 hectare) Tachbrook Country Park south of Leamington Spa will feature play areas, allotments, public paths and habitats for wildlife.

It is designed to connect new housing developments with Oakley school.

The project has faced delays, but was given the green light by Warwick District Council's planning committee on Tuesday evening.