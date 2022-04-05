More than 700 jobs could be created as part of plans for a new commercial site on grazing land in North Yorkshire, developers have claimed.

Beckwith Knowle Developments said the Northallerton project, which includes retail and industrial units, would also bring additional economic benefits.

It comes after Hambleton District Council asked for more information with regard to job creation.

Opponents said the scheme could be harmful to trade on the town's high street.

It includes plans to bulldoze farm buildings and create commercial and industrial units, two drive-through restaurants, a convenience shop and a fuel station across 21 acres of sheep grazing fields.

The job claims come after the Conservative-led district council's planning department faced questions over the extent to which it scrutinises the details developers put forward to justify their schemes.

An officer's report, which recommends the Beckwith Knowle scheme be granted, does not reveal whether there has been any analysis by the council on the claims.

However, the report said the scheme would provide "a variety of employment opportunities for a broader range of skill sets", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Agents for Beckwith Knowle said the 21-acre development off Darlington Road would create between 715 and 782 jobs, and result in economic investment and and increased spending in the local economy.

Those opposed to the scheme have said it could undermine the viability of a plan to create a community centre nearby and damage trade on Northallerton’s high street.

A decision is due to be made at a later date.