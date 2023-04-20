A natural burial ground is to be created after planners gave it the green light.

The scheme at Burtenshaw Farm, near Barcombe, East Sussex, was put forward to rewild the site and stop using the land for livestock, for environmental reasons, a committee heard.

Objections included loss of agricultural land, disturbance from burials and an increase in traffic.

On Wednesday, Lewes District Council's planning committee allowed the scheme but limited burials to no more than 100 a year.