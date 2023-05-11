Public urged to report toxic caterpillar sightings

A government programme to manage the moth has been in place since 2012, and in March the Forestry Commission announced an update to zones and boundaries to manage its spread.

Experts said Surrey is among the worst-affected by the pests due to it being the most wooded county in England.

"There's a lot of oak trees for caterpillars and they feed just on oak trees," said Andrew Hoppit, from the commission.

Speaking to BBC Radio Surrey, Mr Hoppit said sightings should be reported to the website TreeAlert or to the commission.

He urged the public not to touch the caterpillars. If contact is made, he recommends speaking to a pharmacist.

The caterpillars are a silver/grey colour with black heads and long white hairs which contain proteins which can cause itchy rashes, and irritations to the eye and throat.

They can be identified by a dark stripe down their back and can grow up to 2cm in length.

Its nests are typically dome or teardrop-shaped, averaging the size of a tennis ball, and are white when fresh, but soon become discoloured and brown.