A man who was found fatally stabbed on a west London street "did not have a bad bone in his body", his family has said.

Darren Augustine, 44, of Ealing, died in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, in the early hours of 26 April.

He was discovered by police who had been called to reports of intruders at a property.

Eleven people who were arrested over the stabbing have been bailed, the Met Police said.