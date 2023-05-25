Animal rights activists have said they took three lambs from the King's Sandringham Estate.

Animal Rising said the women took the lambs from Appleton Farm on the Norfolk estate at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday because the animals were due to be sent for slaughter.

Norfolk Police said it was investigating reports of theft at a farm in West Newton.

A spokesman said three women aged in their 20s and 30s were in custody after voluntarily attending a police station in Slough in Berkshire where they were arrested on suspicion of theft.