Arrests after lambs stolen from King's estate
Animal rights activists have said they took three lambs from the King's Sandringham Estate.
Animal Rising said the women took the lambs from Appleton Farm on the Norfolk estate at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday because the animals were due to be sent for slaughter.
Norfolk Police said it was investigating reports of theft at a farm in West Newton.
A spokesman said three women aged in their 20s and 30s were in custody after voluntarily attending a police station in Slough in Berkshire where they were arrested on suspicion of theft.
Pictures released by Animal Rising show the women walking through a field of sheep on the estate and loading lambs into a vehicle.
The group said the women handed themselves into police in Berkshire at 08:00 on Thursday, with banners saying: "I rescued the King's sheep" and "This is how we love animals".
The group said the action was taken to "continue the national conversation about our broken relationship with other animals and nature that began in April when [we] disrupted the Grand National at Aintree".
It added the lambs were were "safe" and now with animal experts.
The Sandringham Estate and Thames Valley Police have also been approached for comment.
