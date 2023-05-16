MHKs Daphne Caine, Sarah Maltby and Stu Peters were voted to make up the select committee.

Mr Cannan said the ruling had made for "uncomfortable reading" and the tribunal's decision had "brought to light some very concerning, detrimental behaviour".

The report from an independent review should be laid before September's Tynwald sitting, he added.

Health Minister Lawrie Hooper offered a "sincere apology" to Dr Ranson on behalf of the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The department "fully accepts the liability decision", and would not be lodging an appeal, he added.