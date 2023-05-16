Family pays tribute to beloved son who died on A14
A family has paid tribute to its "beloved son, brother and best friend" who was killed after being hit by a car on the A14.
Christian Antony Payne, 34, died on the eastbound carriageway at Kettering, Northamptonshire, at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.
He was struck by a green Nissan Ariya Evolve between junctions seven and eight and died at the scene, police said.
"Christian was an avid Northampton Saints fan with a wicked sense of humour," his family said in a statement issued via Northants Police.
"His early years were spent on the field playing rugby, paintballing and eating too many slices of mum’s lemon meringue pie.
"At the age of eight, he was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, external which made his life as an adult more challenging."
He "always strove to be the best version of himself and fought gallantly with his mental health".
His family said he volunteered with the Kettering Community Unit Charity, which was a "sanctuary" for him and a "place he sought understanding".
"Christian was a gentle person, a kind soul and will leave a hole in the lives of those who knew and loved him," the statement added.
