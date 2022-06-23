A wooden wild bird lookout hide at one of Europe's most important wetland areas has been destroyed by fire.

The structure had offered views over Insh Marshes near Kingussie in the Cairngorms National Park.

RSPB Scotland manages four square miles (10 sq km) of the marshes as a reserve.

The site's birdlife includes curlew, lapwing and redshank.

Cairngorms Connect, a partnership of local landowners including the RSPB, NatureScot and Forestry and Land Scotland, said it hoped to rebuild the hide.

Firefighters were called to the building at about 04:45 on 15 June.

Police Scotland said its investigation into the fire was ongoing.