Bird hide at Cairngorms wetland destroyed by fire
At a glance
A bird hide at an important wetland habitat in the Cairngorms has been destroyed by fire
The wooden structure had offered views over Insh Marshes near Kingussie
Organisation Cairngorms Connect says it hopes to rebuild the hide
Police Scotland says its investigation into the fire is ongoing
A wooden wild bird lookout hide at one of Europe's most important wetland areas has been destroyed by fire.
The structure had offered views over Insh Marshes near Kingussie in the Cairngorms National Park.
RSPB Scotland manages four square miles (10 sq km) of the marshes as a reserve.
The site's birdlife includes curlew, lapwing and redshank.
Cairngorms Connect, a partnership of local landowners including the RSPB, NatureScot and Forestry and Land Scotland, said it hoped to rebuild the hide.
Firefighters were called to the building at about 04:45 on 15 June.
Police Scotland said its investigation into the fire was ongoing.