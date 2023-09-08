Over the next two days, the Arranmore Pipe Band will delight hundreds as part of the Emerald Isle Irish Féile on Lake Michigan's Beaver Island.

A large proportion of the County Donegal island's population have trekked halfway across the world with their instruments to take part in the festival.

It will be the first time they'll be involved since the féile's inception four years ago.

Although the isles may be physically separated by the wild Atlantic Ocean, the inextricable bond between both goes back centuries.