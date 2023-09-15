Keynsham councillors say their high street is "the most dangerous in the UK" and are calling for action to fix a cycle lane where 50 people have fallen in the last year.

Shortly after the segregated cycle lane was opened by Bath and North East Somerset Council in March last year, people started tripping and falling — somre of them seriously.

One person who fell described the cycle lane as an “optical illusion” as there were kerbs and painted white lines which looked similar to each other.

Now councillors representing Keynsham on Bath and North East Somerset Council are bringing a motion before the council to determine the costs of fixing the cycle lane.