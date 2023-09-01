Fifteen schools in Jersey have been flagged as at "serious risk" of fire, the island's government has said.

It said assessments had been carried out over the past 18 months to identify risks and to "put mitigations in place and improve the working environment" of Children, Young People, Education and Skills (CYPES) buildings.

Work includes fitting new emergency lighting, clearing obstructions and adding mats and handrails.

Deputy Inna Gardiner, the minister for children and education, said the work would be completed by the start of the new term.