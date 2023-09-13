RTÉ's director general Kevin Bakhurst has announced the Irish broadcaster is starting a recruitment freeze with immediate effect.

In an all-staff email sent on Wednesday morning, Mr Bakhurst added that all discretionary spending will also be stopped.

It is part of moves to restore confidence in the public service broadcaster after controversial payments made to one of its star presenters were made public in June.

Mr Bakhurst said he "regrets" the change as it will affect RTÉ's coverage and investment for the future.