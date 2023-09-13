Mr Bakhurst and members of the RTÉ board are facing further questions from politicians over the organisation's finances.

The broadcaster had previously asked the Irish government for €34.5m (£29.7m) in additional interim funding before the scandal broke.

It is projecting a loss of €21m (£18m) in revenue by the end of 2023 after a fall in TV license payments.

The board's chair, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, told members of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) media committee the broadcaster is under "immense pressure across a number of fronts."

She said a Strategic Review of the organisation will be completed soon, which will "then shape what will be a costed restructuring plan".

Speaking at the committee, Mr Bakhurst said taking real and radical change in the organisation is a "critical moment for public service media".

"We have a choice: we can work together to reform and reshape RTÉ for the next 100 years, or we can accept its failure and demise," he said.

"The latter is something that I, and I believe you, cannot accept."

When asked whether the broadcaster's premises in Donnybrook in Dublin could be sold to make up for lost revenue, Mr Bakhurst said all options were on the table. He added that the site is currently being valued.