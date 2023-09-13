RTÉ director general announces recruitment freeze
At a glance
RTÉ's director general Kevin Bakhurst has announced a recruitment freeze
All discretionary spending will also be stopped
The move is aimed at restoring public trust and confidence in the Irish public broadcaster
RTÉ has faced criticism in recent months over undisclosed payments made to former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy
Mr Bakhurst and RTÉ senior executives are facing questions from politicians over its spending
RTÉ's director general Kevin Bakhurst has announced the Irish broadcaster is starting a recruitment freeze with immediate effect.
In an all-staff email sent on Wednesday morning, Mr Bakhurst added that all discretionary spending will also be stopped.
It is part of moves to restore confidence in the public service broadcaster after controversial payments made to one of its star presenters were made public in June.
Mr Bakhurst said he "regrets" the change as it will affect RTÉ's coverage and investment for the future.
But he said: "Given the steep fall in the licence fee and the uncertainty over interim funding, it is the only responsible thing that we can do."
RTÉ is funded using advertising revenue as well as a TV licence fee.
Mr Bakhurst has been at the helm of the organisation since July, taking over from former director general Dee Forbes.
Ms Forbes resigned over the controversial payment scandal just weeks before Mr Bakhurst was due to take over.
Mr Bakhurst and members of the RTÉ board are facing further questions from politicians over the organisation's finances.
The broadcaster had previously asked the Irish government for €34.5m (£29.7m) in additional interim funding before the scandal broke.
It is projecting a loss of €21m (£18m) in revenue by the end of 2023 after a fall in TV license payments.
The board's chair, Siún Ní Raghallaigh, told members of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) media committee the broadcaster is under "immense pressure across a number of fronts."
She said a Strategic Review of the organisation will be completed soon, which will "then shape what will be a costed restructuring plan".
Speaking at the committee, Mr Bakhurst said taking real and radical change in the organisation is a "critical moment for public service media".
"We have a choice: we can work together to reform and reshape RTÉ for the next 100 years, or we can accept its failure and demise," he said.
"The latter is something that I, and I believe you, cannot accept."
When asked whether the broadcaster's premises in Donnybrook in Dublin could be sold to make up for lost revenue, Mr Bakhurst said all options were on the table. He added that the site is currently being valued.
What's been happening at RTÉ?
The broadcaster has been at the centre of a scandal over undisclosed payments made to former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy.
An audit of RTÉ's finances found Mr Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than was declared publicly between 2017 and 2022.
Some of these undisclosed payments were made through a UK-based "barter account", in which advertising space is offered in exchanged for goods and services.
However, it is not exactly clear how the payments were made.
During an Irish government committee hearing earlier in the summer, RTÉ clarified it had three barter accounts, which had been used to pay for things like Bruce Springsteen tickets and flip-flops.
A report from accountancy firm Grant Thornton found the broadcaster had adjusted Mr Tubridy's publicly declared salary, making it seem he earned less than €500,000 (£428,000).
In August, Mr Bakhurst announced Mr Tubridy, who had been off-air since the payments were made public on 22 June, would not return to present his weekday radio show.