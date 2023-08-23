The strike will take place from 25 to 26 August.

Councillor Steve Sims, lead member for economy, tourism and transport at the Isles of Scilly Council, said it was a "massive inconvenience".

"It's inconvenient, if you're going to go on strike you're going to want to have as much impact [as possible] I get that.

"Like all strikes it doesn't help the helpless bystanders in the middle.

"No one's happy about it because it's a busy weekend."

He added: "We don't get affected by industrial action much over here.

"This is quite new for us."

The Steamship Company said all non-day trip passengers who are booked to fly on the strike days have been automatically transferred to Scillonian III sailings.

It added passengers travelling on a Skybus day trip ticket may rebook for another day or receive a full refund.

A spokesperson said: "We are politely asking all passengers that are travelling on these dates to not call the Travel Centre or Skybus Operations.

"Our Skybus operations team will be in touch to discuss your options within the next five working days."