The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has withdrawn its accreditation of the midwifery programme at a Kent university due to fears over quality and safety.
The regulator highlighted concerns that Canterbury Christ Church University students were not gaining the expertise needed to deliver safe, effective and kind care.
An NMC director said the decision was made in the “best interests of women, babies, and families”.
The university said the decision had “devastating consequences” for their student midwives.
“Our absolute priority is the wellbeing of our students and staff, and ensuring that our students can continue to complete their studies and begin their future careers, to be the high quality, much needed midwives that this region needs,” a university spokesperson said.
As a result of the decision, from 10 May completion of the course will no longer lead to registration as a midwife in the UK.
Sam Foster, NMC executive director of professional practice, said while the decision would impact students and the local workforce, the regulator's role was to uphold the high standards that “women and families have the right to expect”.
“Our standards set out the proficiencies every midwife must have from the time they graduate and join our register,” he said.
“We can withdraw approval when we’re no longer assured these standards are being met.”
He added: “Our full attention now turns to working with the university and NHS England on plans to support the affected students to continue their education at another institution.”
The decision does not stop the university seeking fresh approval of a programme against the regulator's standards in the future, the NMC said.
