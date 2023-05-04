The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has withdrawn its accreditation of the midwifery programme at a Kent university due to fears over quality and safety.

The regulator highlighted concerns that Canterbury Christ Church University students were not gaining the expertise needed to deliver safe, effective and kind care.

An NMC director said the decision was made in the “best interests of women, babies, and families”.

The university said the decision had “devastating consequences” for their student midwives.