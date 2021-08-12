New town and marina proposed for former oil yard

A new planning application has been lodged to build a town with almost 2,000 homes and a marina on the site of a former North Sea oil and gas fabrication yard.

The proposed development at Whiteness, on the Moray Firth near Ardersier, was given the green light in principle in 2007.

However, that planning permission has now expired and developer Ardersier Port Ltd has sought to renew it.

The project's masterplan also includes a school, a hotel and an adventure playground.

Highland Council planning officers have recommended councillors grant planning permission in principle.

Ardersier Port Ltd separately has approval to resurrect the 741-acres (300ha) site as a working port.