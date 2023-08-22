A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Worcestershire.

Emergency services were called to the A456 Bewdley bypass, at its junction with the B4194, at about 16:30 BST on Monday.

The motorcyclist suffered multiple serious injuries and he was confirmed dead at the scene, said West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS).

The male driver of the car sustained minor injuries and was assessed and discharged at the scene.