Touring sofa aims to break the stigma of suicide
At a glance
A sofa will travel to six different locations across Northamptonshire from 10-17 September
The "Take a Break" campaign aims to break the stigma of suicide and self-harm
Run by Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, it will go to a theme park, livestock market, shopping centre, park and industrial estate
It aims to provide a "relaxed environment" where people can chat
A sofa will travel to a theme park, shopping centre, industrial estate, livestock market and park, with the aim of breaking the stigma of suicide and self-harm.
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) said the Take a Break, external campaign would visit six places, providing a "relaxed environment for people to chat", from 10-17 September.
Lisa Pearson, NHFT’s suicide prevention lead, hopes people will "stop and have a chat about how they are doing".
"There is no pressure, no judgement, it’s just a chance to sit and talk," she said.
Run with the support of public health teams at West and North Northamptonshire Councils, it will travel to Wicksteed Park, Thrapston Livestock Market, Rushden Lakes, Becket's Park, Brackmills Industrial Estate and the Amazing Northampton Run.
Ms Pearson said: "It’s just a chance to sit and talk, find out more about services which can support you if you’re struggling with your mental health, but also to gain support if you are worried about someone you know in your family or social circle.
"We want to normalise conversations around suicide, get people talking and challenge the stigma that surrounds this really important issue."
Conservative councillor Helen Harrison, North Northamptonshire executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, said: "It’s vitally important to me that we acknowledge the mental health risks to those in our rural communities, particularly our farmers, which is why I am really pleased that the sofa will be sited at Thrapston Livestock Market on Wednesday."
The tour coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday 10 September.
