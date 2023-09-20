Motorcyclist dies after hitting tree
At a glance
Routes around the Bristol Road in Birmingham have been shut by police
A motorcyclist believed to be in his 20s died after hitting a tree in the early hours of Wednesday
Ambulance crews said he was confirmed dead at the scene
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on a dual carriageway in Birmingham, shutting surrounding roads.
An ambulance crew witnessed the incident just before 02:00 BST on the Bristol Road near the junction with Bournville Lane in Selly Oak.
West Midlands Police said the man, believed to be in his 20s, hit a tree.
The force closed Bristol Road and nearby routes to carry out investigations.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said a crew returning to base had witnessed the crash and had immediately gone to help the victim.
A second ambulance and other medics were sent as back up, but the rider was confirmed dead at the scene.
"The man was moved to the ambulance and received advanced life support and trauma care, but unfortunately it was not possible to save him," a spokesperson said.