Three new conseillers in Sark have been elected during the first contested by-election in five years.
Four islanders ran for three positions for Chief Pleas on Thursday.
Rosemary Couldridge, Christopher Bateson and Benjamin Harris were voted in by islanders.
A turnout of 61.3% was recorded, with 206 people voting and two spoiled papers. The next election will take place in 2025.
Islander Tony Le Livre said the by-election was "refreshing" as it was the first time they were able to elect their own representatives in five years.
He said: "It's nice to know that we're actually able to elect our representatives as opposed to them just walking into the position."
