Traders at a historic market who have been moved to a car park while a multimillion-pound revamp of the site takes place said they had seen a big drop in customer numbers.

Northampton's market opened at the Commercial Street car park on the edge of the town centre a month ago, having shifted from the Market Square.

Work is under way on an £8.5m renovation, but stall holders said their takings were down, with one stopping trading altogether.

West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.