Traders unhappy following temporary market move
- Published
Traders at a historic market who have been moved to a car park while a multimillion-pound revamp of the site takes place said they had seen a big drop in customer numbers.
Northampton's market opened at the Commercial Street car park on the edge of the town centre a month ago, having shifted from the Market Square.
Work is under way on an £8.5m renovation, but stall holders said their takings were down, with one stopping trading altogether.
West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.
Plans for the market, which dates back to 1235, include a new water feature, public seating and a reduction in permanent market stalls, with temporary ones taking their place.
The council, as part of a group called Northampton Forward, won a large grant from the government's Future High Streets Fund to carry out the work.
The car park relocation could last for two years.
'No future at the market'
Elliot Jones, from Tony Jones Florist, moved from the Market Square to Commercial Street for the first week, before relocating to the Grosvenor Centre.
He said at the temporary market site "my taking were down 60% through the till - you can't run a business on those levels".
Mr Jones added he "really feels for the traders" who remain at the market.
Joe Fitzpatrick has closed his fruit and veg stall following the move, as first reported in the Northampton Chronicle and Echo, external.
The stall had been on the market for 43 years and he took over from his father Eamonn, who died last year, external.
He said there was not "the trade there to survive" and "couldn't see a future" at the market's temporary location.
Daniel Lister, Conservative cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth at West Northamptonshire Council, previously said the revamp of the Market Square was part of work to "kick-start that excitement around Northampton that has been lost".
