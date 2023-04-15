A Hertfordshire road will be closed on Sunday while trees are felled to prevent the spread of ash dieback disease.

Ash trees along Batchworth Lane in Moor Park will be felled and pruned in an attempt to control the declining health of specimens affected.

Three Rivers District Council's tree officers have been finding increasing numbers of ash trees in poor health due to ash dieback.

The council will temporarily close Batchworth Lane near the junction with Rickmansworth/London Road (A404) to Astons Road in Northwood between 08:00 and 19:00 BST.