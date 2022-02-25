Traffic bosses have proposed new signs around Bickleigh Bridge near Tiverton in an attempt to avoid further damage and repairs.

The historic bridge on the main A396 Tiverton to Exeter road has been repeatedly crashed into for years.

Mid Devon District Council said more than £100,000 had been spent repairing the bridge since the turn of the century, though most costs have been recouped, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Last year, a lorry caused severe damage after hitting the bridge, forcing a two-week closure.

It was closed again on Monday and Tuesday to repair minor damage.

Subject to approval, a new electronic vehicle activated sign will replace a ‘road narrows’ sign near the bridge and junction for Crediton, saying: ‘long vehicles use middle of road.’

In addition, highways officer Tony Matthews said the council was looking at carrying out a survey, using video or number plate recognition software, to look into why lorries are using the route.

Other suggestions included pillars on the approach to the bridge.