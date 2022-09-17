A rescue effort is under way in County Mayo, in the Republic of Ireland, to free a man from a sea cave, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ is reporting.

I﻿t is understood he is trapped about 40m from the mouth of the cave.

The man was one of two people who walked into the cave close to Downpatrick Head while exploring the coastline on Saturday afternoon.

The pair subsequently became trapped by the rising tide.

A group of kayakers managed to assist one of them to safety, but the man remains trapped.

Rescue teams have made visual contact with him and said that he is sheltering on a ledge above the water.

Conditions in the area are relatively calm but it will be Sunday morning before waters recede significantly from the cave.