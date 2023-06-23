The Home Office is preparing to reopen a hotel in East Sussex to house unaccompanied asylum-seeking children, despite some remaining missing, councillors have heard.

As many as 50 children and young people who disappeared from the hotel in Hove have still not been found, Brighton and Hove City Council’s leader Bella Sankey said.

The Labour councillor said the council would use “every means available” to stop the move.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.