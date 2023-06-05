Emergency services have renewed warnings to avoid the sand dunes at a popular Cornish beach, after "a series of significant sand falls".

Sand cliffs at Crantock near Newquay have become much more sheer and liable to collapse due to changing tidal conditions in recent years.

Emergency services warned in May that they pose an "unprecedented danger" and urged people to stay clear of the dunes and the area around the base.

Emmie Seward-Adams from Crantock Surf Life Saving Club said the situation has become worse still in the first few days of June due to "dry, windy weather".