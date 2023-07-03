Otter loch death prompts police investigation

OtterGetty Images

The otter was found dead by a member of the public

At a glance

  • Police are appealing for information after an otter was killed in an illegal fishing net in Loch Ken

  • The discovery was made at the spot in Galloway by a member of the public

  • The otter became caught in the net and drowned

A police investigation has been launched into the death of an otter on a south of Scotland loch.

It was found by a member of the public at Loch Ken, near Parton, at about 14:00 on 28 June.

The animal was caught in a fyke net which police said appeared to have been illegally set to catch crayfish in the area.

Anyone who has information about the incident has been asked to come forward.

Walter Baxter

The illegal net was set on Loch Ken in Galloway

A fyke net is a type of fish trap which consists of a long cylindrical netting bag.

It is usually fitted with several netting cones inside the cylinder to make entry easy and exit difficult.

Loch Ken has had problems with non-native crayfish for several years.

PC John Cowan, wildlife crime liaison officer, said: "It is illegal to set a fyke net or attempt to catch crayfish without a licence which can put other local wildlife at risk.

"Otters will enter these nets to take advantage of an easy meal and can become trapped and drown, which is sadly what happened in this instance.

"We are working closely with the Loch Ken Ranger Service to identify whoever is responsible, but are also asking for the public's help to assist us in our inquiries."

Related Topics