Another council could take advantage of special powers in Wales to charge more council tax on second homes.

Neath Port Talbot council has approved a public consultation into putting a 100% premium tax on long-term empty and second homes in the county.

If the plans go ahead, the owners of those homes could pay double the standard rate of council tax.

The increase could generate an extra £2m a year in tax revenue, according to a report presented to the council on Wednesday.