Two arrests after man dies in three-car crash
Two drivers have been arrested after a man died in a three-car crash.
Police were called to the scene of the crash on the A458 between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion, Powys, at about 16:10 BST on Friday.
A grey Mazda 6, a black BMW and a blue Peugeot were involved. The occupant of the Peugeot, a 79-year-old man, died at the scene.
Dyfed-Powys Police said two other drivers were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The road was closed until 06:30 on Saturday as officers investigated.
The force has appealed for witnesses.