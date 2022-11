Work to complete a half-built stand at Northampton Town's Sixfields stadium will be delayed by legal action, the club has said.

Developer Cilldara has been given permission by the High Court to apply for a judicial review, after its bid for land next to the stadium was rejected by West Northamptonshire Council.

Spokesman for the company, James O'Brien, said it wanted to go to court "as soon as possible".

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said it was "not surprised" by the decision.