£100,000 award for mountain paths campaign
A campaign aimed at securing more funding for path and habitat restoration on Scotland's hills and mountains has secured a £100,000 award.
The Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) and Mountaineering Scotland are leading the initiative to develop a sustainable long-term funding model for the work on Scotland's network of upland routes.
The organisations said there was a lack of awareness about the cost - and also the social, economic and environmental benefits - of maintaining hill paths.
OATS and Mountaineering Scotland secured their award from the Scottish Mountaineering Trust, which this year is marking its 60th anniversary.
The campaign's first restoration project will be tackling decades of erosion on An Teallach, a group of mountains west of Dundonnell in Wester Ross.