An "extremely brazen" burglar has been jailed for 18 months for early morning raids on two city centre pubs and a cafe.

Sean Hood, 35, broke into the Brewery Tap, College Arms and Chalkboard Cafe in Peterborough on 13 September 2022.

He used an axe to smash through doors and force tills open.

Hood, of Viersen Platz in the city, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and possession of a bladed weapon at Peterborough Crown Court.