The 43-year-old said it had been "the toughest three months of my life".

"I wouldn’t wish what I’ve been through on my worst enemy but I’m so proud of what the team and I have achieved," he added.

Sean is hoping to raise £102,000 for True Venture Foundation, a charity which improves access to sport for young people.

Over the past 14-and-a-half weeks, he has endured torrential rain, blazing sun and battled through chest infections and various muscle strain injuries.

To fuel his incredible feat, he has consumed between 6,000 and 8,000 calories each day in pots of double cream, Welsh cakes, biltong, bananas, cheese, lots of pasta meals, vegetables and protein - with his favourite evening meal being steak.

On day two, he nearly missed the 17-hour ultra endurance triathlon cut-off time by a matter of minutes and worried he “might have bitten off more than I can chew”.