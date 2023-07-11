The boss of a health club and spa that suffered a devastating fire last month said it could reopen in a matter of weeks.

Riverhills Health Club on Bramford Road, Ipswich, had its roof over the swimming pool collapse in the blaze on 23 June.

About 70 firefighters worked "in very challenging circumstances" to prevent the fire spreading to the main building, the fire service said at the time.

Dave Courteen, managing director of Mosaic Spa and Health Club, which owns Riverhills, said it was "a devastated building and our focus will be on getting this back up and open as soon as possible".