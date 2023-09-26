The owners of a small building firm said they were left worried for the future after a fraudster racked up a £10,000 bill using the company’s name.

A scammer took out four mobile phone contracts with network provider, O2 claiming to be from Palmer’s Building Services, based near Norwich.

Business owner Lisa Palmer said she had “cried down the phone” to O2 when trying to tell the firm the contracts had nothing to do with them.

O2 said it had since closed the fraudulent account, wiped the debt and amended the victim’s credit files.