Planners in Southend are in negotiations with the leaseholders of the historic Kursaal building in the hope of bringing back into use.

Southend-on-Sea City Council owns the freehold of the land but London-based property group AEW has a 200-year lease on the building.

Under the terms of the lease, the company must maintain the condition of the building, but in recent years it has been left to deteriorate.

According to Matt Dent, Labour councillor for Kursaal ward, the company should fix up the building or give up the lease, in order for the council to start restoring it.