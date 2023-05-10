A man who carried out a frenzied attack on his elderly mother has been jailed for seven years.

Sean Van Diepenbrock, 59, was seen in Appleby on 13 January last year, naked, swearing and shouting: "Call the police, I think I've killed her."

Carlisle Crown Court heard police found the woman on the floor of her home with knives scattered nearby.

Van Diepenbrock admitted causing his mother grievous bodily harm with intent, and criminal damage.