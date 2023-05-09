'Quiet route' planned for Glen Coe road

Highland Council plans to pilot a "quiet route" in Glen Coe.

Quiet routes involve reduced speed limits and are aimed at encouraging walking, cycling and horse riding activities.

They have been created elsewhere in Scotland, including one from Greenbank to the Meadows in Edinburgh.

Highland Council's proposed route is along a single-track road between the River Coe bridge to the village of Glencoe.

The 18-month pilot would start on 1 July and would see the speed limit reduced from 60mph to 40mph.

Councillors will be asked to approve the project at a meeting next week.