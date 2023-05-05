Part of a major road which was due to reopen will remain closed for the time being as contractors work to remove the aftermath of a landslide.

The Isle of Man's Mountain Road was originally due to reopen by 5 May following TT preparation work.

However, a landslide at Lhergy Frissell, between Ramsey Hairpin and Ballure Waterworks, covered a section with more than 2,000 tonnes of rubble.

Work to remove the debris and stabilise the rockface has begun.