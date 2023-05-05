Removal of landslide debris from key road under way
Part of a major road which was due to reopen will remain closed for the time being as contractors work to remove the aftermath of a landslide.
The Isle of Man's Mountain Road was originally due to reopen by 5 May following TT preparation work.
However, a landslide at Lhergy Frissell, between Ramsey Hairpin and Ballure Waterworks, covered a section with more than 2,000 tonnes of rubble.
Work to remove the debris and stabilise the rockface has begun.
The government has said it hoped to reopen the road by 15 May, but the timescale would remain under review as the clean-up continues.
The southern part of the route, from the Creg Ny Baa to the Bungalow, has reopened for those travelling between Douglas and the north of the island via the Tholt Y Will road.
There has also been TT course preparation work taking place between Union Mills and Ramsey.
